Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,283,000 after buying an additional 82,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock traded up $28.83 on Friday, hitting $564.98. 1,313,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,570. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $802.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $815.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. William Blair upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $861.15.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

