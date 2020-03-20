Christopher Dawson Sells 17,639 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $140,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

