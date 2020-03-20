Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,755 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.15% of Chromadex worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chromadex by 169.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new stake in Chromadex during the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 5,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,453. Chromadex Corp has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 140.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chromadex Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

