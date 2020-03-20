Chrono.tech Price Tops $0.70 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00011181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $496,265.77 and approximately $28,850.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.20 or 0.04322839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00068931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038360 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003825 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.