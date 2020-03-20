Chronobank (TIME) Price Tops $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major exchanges. Chronobank has a total market cap of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.02703039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00192477 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

