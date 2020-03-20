CIBC Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$19.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.29.

INE stock traded up C$1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.65. 448,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$143.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,850,159.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

