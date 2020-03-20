CIBC Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$30.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.58.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,955. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$22.01 and a 1 year high of C$33.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.56.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$438.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

