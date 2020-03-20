Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MGDDF stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

