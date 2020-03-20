Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 213.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.71.

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,326. Cineplex has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$443.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

