CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) CEO Ellen R. Alemany Purchases 35,000 Shares

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 35,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00.

CIT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 7,320,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,307. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIT shares. Stephens upped their price target on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CIT Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,598,000 after buying an additional 2,175,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,742,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in CIT Group by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 286,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CIT Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after acquiring an additional 277,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CIT Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,665,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

