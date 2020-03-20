CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Director Michael L. Brosnan Buys 10,000 Shares

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Director Michael L. Brosnan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00.

Shares of CIT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,320,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

