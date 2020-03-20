CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP John J. Fawcett Buys 15,000 Shares

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,320,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 112,204 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in CIT Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CIT Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CIT Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 108,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

