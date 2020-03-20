CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Insider Robert C. Rubino Buys 9,350 Shares

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) insider Robert C. Rubino acquired 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $130,432.50.

CIT Group stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,320,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,307. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

