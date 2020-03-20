Citigroup Cuts PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $70.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

Shares of PKI traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. 409,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,053 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after buying an additional 498,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,192,000 after buying an additional 96,068 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

