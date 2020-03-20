Citigroup Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $4.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,933,520. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

