Citigroup Lowers Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $725.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $800.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

MTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $760.14.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $29.39 on Friday, hitting $692.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,554. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $595.91 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $734.21 and its 200-day moving average is $734.63.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

