Citigroup Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $30.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

SPR traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,698. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

