Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.52. 18,182,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,393. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

