Civic Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.30 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and $6.01 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Liqui. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.02677967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00192784 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Radar Relay, OKEx, Bittrex, Livecoin, GOPAX, Liqui, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Kucoin, COSS, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

