Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $91,720.98 and $51.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00345531 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00018715 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,477,373 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

