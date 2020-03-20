Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 168.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the stock.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Shares of LON:CSH opened at GBX 83.70 ($1.10) on Friday. Civitas Social Housing has a 12 month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.89 ($1.39). The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.98. The firm has a market cap of $512.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.