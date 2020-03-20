Clarence H. Smith Purchases 2,000 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) CEO Clarence H. Smith bought 2,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $24,240.00.

Shares of NYSE HVT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 365,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,202. The firm has a market cap of $240.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.18. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.