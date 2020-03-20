Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) and Change Healthcare (NYSE:CHNG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of Clarivate Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clarivate Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Change Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate Analytics and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate Analytics -21.65% -3.43% -1.17% Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clarivate Analytics and Change Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate Analytics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Change Healthcare 0 0 17 1 3.06

Clarivate Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $18.85, indicating a potential upside of 152.38%. Given Change Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Clarivate Analytics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarivate Analytics and Change Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate Analytics $974.34 million 6.27 -$210.98 million $0.35 48.23 Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Change Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate Analytics.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Clarivate Analytics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Change Healthcare Inc.(NasdaqGS:CHNG) operates independently of McKesson Corporation as of June 26, 2019.

