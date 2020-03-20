ClearPoll (POLL) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $63,593.47 and $2.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.02677967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00192784 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

