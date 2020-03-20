Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Earns “Top pick” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,600 ($21.05). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 289.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Clinigen Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Shares of LON CLIN opened at GBX 385 ($5.06) on Friday. Clinigen Group has a one year low of GBX 600.50 ($7.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $497.87 million and a PE ratio of 37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 798.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 862.54.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Research analysts anticipate that Clinigen Group will post 2573.0001139 EPS for the current year.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.