Clipper Coin (CCC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.08 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.04277433 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00069525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038212 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016094 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014112 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.