Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Clipper Realty worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CLPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. 1,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 million, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Clipper Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

