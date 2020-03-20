Cna Financial Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CNA)

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cna Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Cna Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

CNA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Cna Financial to $53.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cna Financial stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. Cna Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cna Financial by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

