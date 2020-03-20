CNH Partners LLC Has $128.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

CNH Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,501,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,481,520 shares during the period. Cypress Semiconductor makes up about 2.2% of CNH Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.48% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $128,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of CY opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CY shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.