CNH Partners LLC Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Cincinnati Bell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,216.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.31. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

