CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,295,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,933,000. Wright Medical Group comprises about 2.2% of CNH Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 3.39% of Wright Medical Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

WMGI stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

WMGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

