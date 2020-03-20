CNH Partners LLC Sells 103,510 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,510 shares during the quarter. Acacia Communications makes up about 2.2% of CNH Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 4.59% of Acacia Communications worth $128,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 635.8% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 531,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 459,608 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,135,000. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,189,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after buying an additional 84,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

