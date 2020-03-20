CNH Partners LLC Sells 309,115 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 309,115 shares during the quarter. WABCO comprises approximately 2.6% of CNH Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 2.19% of WABCO worth $151,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WABCO by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,519,000 after buying an additional 696,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,676,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,205,000 after buying an additional 223,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,389,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE WBC opened at $130.56 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

