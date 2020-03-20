CNH Partners LLC Takes $14.58 Million Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,576,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.34% of LogMeIn at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 750,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 997,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,025,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -273.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.