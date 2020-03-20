CNH Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

CNH Partners LLC reduced its stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,232 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Arcosa worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.