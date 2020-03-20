Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 119.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.34. 210,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

