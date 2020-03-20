CoinPoker (CHP) Market Capitalization Hits $1.28 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $12,230.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.02564676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191455 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00036065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 293,244,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,146,285 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

