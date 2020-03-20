CoinUs Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One CoinUs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market cap of $125,729.81 and $1,212.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005417 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000130 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.