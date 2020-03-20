Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,749 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $382,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after acquiring an additional 441,957 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,066,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 164,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,563 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,849,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

CL opened at $66.65 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.