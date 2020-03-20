Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,645. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $0. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.