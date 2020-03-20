Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. Acquires 62,460 Shares

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 62,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CLNY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,607,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $745.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.95%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

CLNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

