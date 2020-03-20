Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. Buys 73,458 Shares

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 73,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 14,607,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Colony Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.95%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Colony Capital by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLNY shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

