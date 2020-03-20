Color Platform (CLR) One Day Volume Hits $52,763.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $52,763.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

