ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.94 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 90.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 105.1% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.94 million and $917.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,913,577,516 coins and its circulating supply is 11,872,535,689 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

