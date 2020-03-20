Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

