Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408,909 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,981 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Comcast worth $108,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after buying an additional 281,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.94 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

