Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.11. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 440.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.