Cominar REIT (CUF.UN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cominar REIT (TSE: CUF.UN) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

3/6/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

3/6/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.50.

Shares of TSE:CUF.UN traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.49. 2,637,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,252. Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.20 and a 1 year high of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Qu├ębec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

