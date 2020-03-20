Cominar REIT (CUF.UN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cominar REIT (TSE: CUF.UN) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

3/6/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

3/6/2020 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.50.

Shares of TSE:CUF.UN traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.49. 2,637,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,252. Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.20 and a 1 year high of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

