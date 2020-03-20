Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,204 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 87,055 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $455,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. 189,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,596. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.