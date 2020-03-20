Comparing CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) and Its Competitors

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -20.38% -2,457.75% -6.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -586.00 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.26 billion $76.36 million -27.69

CooTek (Cayman)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 730 2715 3752 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.58%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 59.69%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) peers beat CooTek (Cayman) on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

